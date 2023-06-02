Enrollment open: join the Joliet Catholic Academy community today

Is your student interested in joining the Joliet Catholic Academy Community family?

Currently, JCA is accepting incoming freshman applications and will administer entrance exams by appointment.

Why choose JCA? Not only do graduating students make a mark on their world through leadership, achievement and service – skills learned as a part of the JCA experience, but the young men and women who attend are also prepared to be critical thinkers, understand the importance of human dignity and empathy, respect themselves and others, and live their faith through action.

And JCA depends on the support of many to make this possible, including faculty and staff, parents and grandparents, alumni, friends, businesses, and organizations who give their time, talents, and resources.

The result: students who are continually making a positive impact on the JCA community. Our Angels and Hilltoppers share the Carmelite and Franciscan values of prayer, community, and service.

Ready to take the first step toward becoming a Joliet Catholic Academy student? Prospective students seeking admission for the 2023-2024 school year are encouraged to complete a formal application and submit their student records as soon as possible by visiting Admissions | Joliet Catholic Academy (jca-online.org/admissions/) . Parents can also contact JCA’s Admissions Office to schedule private tours Monday through Thursday by appointment.

Additionally, JCA uses social media to connect, engage, and enrich the lives of its students, families, alumni, and supporters. You can stay connected via JCA’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jolietcatholic , Twitter page at @JCAonline , and Instagram at @jolietcatholic .

For more information, contact Jared Voss, Director of Admissions, at 815.741.0500, Ext. 214, or Mary Ragusa, Assistant Director of Admissions, at 815.741.0500, Ext. 274.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org