What is the Silhouette InstaLift?

Struggling with drooping cheeks and sagging jowls? While in years past those issues were largely resolved by facelift surgery, these days there are more options available without the incisions or downtime.

One of those is the Silhouette InstaLift, offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The minimally invasive cosmetic procedure uses thin sutures which are threaded into the skin and latched in the hairline. The threads can be completely absorbed by your body.

“Silhouette InstaLift is a unique treatment with a dual effect,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “It instantly lifts sagging skin in the mid-face and gradually adds volume over time.”

Results of the FDA-cleared thread lift can last up to two years.

Who is a good candidate? InstaLift is most often recommended for women (mid-30s to age 50) seeking a rejuvenated, yet natural-looking appearance, as well as experiencing a loss of elasticity/sagging skin and loss of volume in the mid-face, according to the InstaLift website.

The treatment is performed in a physician’s office and takes less than an hour to complete.

Silhouette InstaLift is one of several non-invasive anti-aging treatments available at Eterna MedSpa.

Injectable dermal fillers, for instance, can also help diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face. Results from dermal fillers are immediate and some, such as the Restylane fillers, can last up to a year.

Additionally, SkinPen Microneedling can dramatically improve the overall appearance of your skin by smoothing out the fine lines and wrinkles. A series of three to five treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended.

Wondering which option will best help you achieve your aesthetic goals? Schedule a free consultation.

