Stay Cool and Sleep Better with Mattresses that Have Cooling Technology

If you’re a hot sleeper, you know how frustrating it can be to find a comfortable mattress that won’t wake you up drenched in sweat. Thankfully, there’s a solution: Cooling Technology.

Cooling technology regulates your body temperature as you sleep, helping you stay comfortable and cool throughout the night. There are a few different types of cooling technology used in mattresses, including gel-infused foam, phase-change materials, and breathable fabrics.

Sleep Cooler for Longer

Getting a good night’s sleep can be challenging when you’re too warm. Cooling technology draws heat away from your body and helps to regulate the temperature throughout the night. It ensures you can sleep cool for longer without tossing and turning, leading to deeper, more restful sleep.

Improved Health

High-quality sleep is crucial to physical, emotional, and cognitive health. The cooling effect from these mattresses can help lower core body temperature, an essential aspect of the body’s natural sleep cycle. You will wake up refreshed, energized, and ready to start the day.

Mattresses with Cooling Technology

So, what sets mattresses with cooling technology apart from other mattresses? For one, they’re designed with comfort in mind. The materials used in these mattresses are breathable and moisture-wicking, which helps regulate your body temperature and keep you comfortable throughout the night.

Cooling technology is an excellent option if you’re looking for a comfortable, high-quality sleep experience, especially if hot flashes or night sweats wake you up at night. These mattresses’ impressive cooling features will provide a fresh and comfortable sleep environment.

Your ideal mattress is out there, so don’t be afraid to explore your options and find the one that’s right for you. You’ll wake up feeling better, refreshed, and ready to tackle whatever the day brings.

City Wide Mattress has a wide selection of mattresses with cooling technology, so you’re sure to find one that fits your needs. Shop now and start sleeping cooler today.

City Wide Mattress

700 West Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

Phone: 815-744-5212

www.citywidemattress.com

city wide mattress logo 2022