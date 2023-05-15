Silver Cross Hospital Awarded 17th "Straight A for Safety" from Leapfrog Group

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for spring 2023, making it the 17th straight A that Silver Cross has earned for patient safety. Silver Cross is one of only 49 hospitals in the U.S. and one of only seven hospitals in Illinois to earn 17 straight A’s since spring 2015.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog (nonprofit) organization that upholds the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Silver Cross Hospital’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.

“Earning our 17th Straight A for Patient Safety is a testament to our entire Silver Cross Hospital team’s unrelenting focus on safety for every patient every time,” said Ruth Colby, Silver Cross President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our A grade for spring 2023 is especially significant as it reflects our efforts during the height of COVID-19. Despite the many challenges the pandemic presented to hospitals everywhere, our Silver Cross employees, medical staff, and volunteers always put safety first for our patients, our visitors, and for each other. I couldn’t be more proud of and more grateful for their heroic efforts.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns a grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and the various systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

To see Silver Cross Hospital's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org