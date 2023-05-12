Remembering Mom This Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is a wonderful holiday for celebrating and showing appreciation to your mother, stepmother, or grandmother, or to any special woman in your life. If your mother is no longer living, however, enjoying the day can be especially challenging. While there are many ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, it can help those who are grieving the loss of their mom to center the holiday around acts of service, reflection, and gratitude.

Volunteering your time for a cause or charity that your mother cared about can be a great way to honor her memory. You can do this alone or with other family members, and making it an annual tradition is even better! If you don’t have free time to offer, you can make a donation to the cause in your mother’s name.

Reflecting on your time with your mom can be therapeutic regardless of the activity you choose. You can write her a letter, list the reasons you love her, or simply write down some of your favorite memories that you shared with her. Putting your feelings into words can bring peace and comfort during a difficult time.

Other ways to reflect on your mother’s life include reading some of her favorite books, watching some of her favorite movies, or listening to her favorite music. You can also explore some of her favorite places or hobbies, even if they are new to you. It’s a good way to see the world through your mother’s eyes.

If you’re open to celebrating with other family members who miss your mother as well, consider hosting a brunch or other meal on Mother’s Day. You can share stories about her, pass on some of her favorite family traditions, and reflect on the good times you all had together. This helps strengthen the bonds between the people who were important in your mom’s life.

