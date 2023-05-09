Allergies and Seniors: What You Need to Know

As we age, our bodies change, making us more susceptible to allergies. Seniors are more likely to have allergies than younger people, and it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Knowing the risks can help you prepare for a potential allergic reaction.

Common allergies in seniors include dust mites, pet dander, pollen, mold, certain foods, and medications. These allergic reactions can lead to sneezing and coughing, itchy eyes, and skin irritation. An allergic reaction can sometimes be life-threatening, so recognizing the signs and symptoms is essential.

Identifying Allergies in Seniors

Seniors should always consult their doctor if they experience any signs or symptoms of an allergy (such as sneezing, coughing, hives, or itchiness). Allergies can mimic other illnesses, so it’s important to rule out any possible medical conditions. For example, a runny nose could indicate an allergy or the common cold. If symptoms persist after taking medication, seniors should speak with their doctor to determine if an allergy may be the cause.

Allergy Prevention at Home

Seniors can reduce their risk of allergies by taking precautionary steps in their homes.

Cleaning and vacuuming weekly can help reduce dust mites, pet dander, and other allergens. Consider wearing a cleaning mask to prevent airborne particles from entering your lungs

Investing in air purifiers or using allergy-proof bedding can also help.

Keeping windows closed during pollen season may also prevent allergies from worsening.



Allergies in seniors can present themselves differently than younger people, and you should always take them seriously. Knowing how to identify these allergies and what treatments are available can help keep seniors safe and comfortable. With proper management, seniors with allergies can live long and healthy lives.

