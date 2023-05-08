What you need to know about glycolic acid peels

Are you battling skin concerns such as acne, premature skin aging, hyperpigmentation or photodamage? Then the glycolic acid peel is for you. Here are three things Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, wants you to know about the deep exfoliation treatment:

1. How it works

Glycolic acid sloughs off the dead cell buildup on the skin’s surface, resulting in a smoother and more even toned complexion.

“We use the Glytone line of peels at Eterna MedSpa,” Malinowski said.

Glytone chemical peels come in three increasing strengths, from 30% to 70%.

“The 30% peel is more superficial, where the 50% and 70% treat more medium levels in the skin,” Malinowski said.

Additionally, Eterna offers the Glytone Lip and Eye Peel, which targets the most delicate parts of the face and is a great way to decrease the appearance of dark circles under the eyes and moderate hyperpigmentation, as well as improve the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet.

2. Benefits

“Chemical peels improve the skin’s appearance by infusing ingredients that will cast off dull surface cells and diminish fine lines, acne, redness and discoloration of the skin,” Malinowski said.

Additionally, Glytone peels promote the production of collagen and elastin, improve skin texture and tone, and plump and improve skin’s smoothness. And with the old cells gone, the skin can better absorb the ingredients in skincare products.

Another perk: there is minimal downtime following a glycolic peel.

3. Results

“Peels are best done in a series to see results,” Malinowski said.

She recommends a series of three done twice a year.

Wondering if the Glytone chemical peels will work for you? Schedule a free consultation with an Eterna MedSpa esthetician.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/