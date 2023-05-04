When is it Time for a New Sump Pump?

Sump pumps are essential for any homeowner – they keep basements or crawl spaces dry and free of water. Unfortunately, no sump pump will last forever. Eventually, it will come time to replace your sump pump with a new one. But how can you tell when it’s time?

First, start by assessing the age of the sump pump. The standard lifespan of a sump pump is ten years before you should consider replacing it. However, due to their continuous use, sump pumps in areas with high water tables may last only 4-6 years. If your pump is older than ten years and you have a high water table, you should consider getting a new one.

If you own a relatively new sump pump, yet it is starting more often or not removing as much water as before, your current sump pump may need replacing. Odd noises, such as grinding or buzzing, could indicate an issue with the motor and should be checked by a professional.

You should also inspect the discharge pipe and check for any signs of leakage or corrosion – both indicate that the unit has outlived its usefulness. Also, examine the inside of your sump pit and look for sediment or debris buildup. You may need a new pump with a higher horsepower rating.

Overall, it’s important to stay vigilant regarding your sump pump. If any of the above warning signs apply, it’s time to replace your sump pump with a new one. Neglecting to do so can result in serious water damage and costly repairs. Take the time to check and maintain your sump pump regularly, and you’ll ensure your home is safe from water damage.

Like any equipment, sump pumps should be checked and replaced when necessary. Keep your basement and crawl space safe from the dangers of water damage.

