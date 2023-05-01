3 Warning Signs Your Dryer Vent is Clogged

Laundry is one of the necessary chores of life that nobody likes to think about. But cleaning and maintaining your dryer vent is essential for safety purposes. A clogged dryer vent can cause lint build-up inside the ducts, leading to dangerous fire hazards, electricity bills, and more. Learn to tell if your dryer vent is clogged and what to do next.

1. Longer drying time: Is it taking longer than average for your clothes to dry? This could be a sign that something’s blocking the airflow in your ducts. Clogged vents prevent the heat from escaping effectively and lead to extended drying times — which also means unnecessarily high energy bills.

2. Too much lint in the lint trap: After each drying cycle, check the lint filter. If it’s still full of lint even after emptying it, your clogged vent has lint build-up. Look at the vent outside your home for any visible lint as well.

3. High indoor temperatures: If the air near your dryer is hot or humid, then it’s a sign that heat and moisture can’t escape through the vent. This could pose a serious fire hazard and should be addressed immediately by a professional.

If you think your dryer vent is clogged, never try to fix it yourself — always call an experienced technician to take care of the problem safely and effectively. Failing to do so could result in severe safety hazards like carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock, and even house fires.

