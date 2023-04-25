Service learning, retreat opportunities unite JCA students, faith

Service-learning gives students the opportunity to learn outside the traditional classroom, and there is no shortage of those opportunities at Joliet Catholic Academy.

The educational facility annually requires a certain amount of hours for students to complete, said Joliet Catholic Academy Campus Minister Missy Ferro.

“And the number of hours grows with the students, requiring five for freshman year, 10 for sophomore year, 15 for junior year, and 30 for senior year.”

And the service must allow for direct involvement in the lives of others.

“It is the responsibility of each student to search out opportunities but campus ministry, school clubs, and student council communicate and sometimes sponsor opportunities throughout the year,” Ferro said.

Retreat opportunities are provided at every level for Joliet Catholic students.

“Freshmen experience a day of reflection early on in the school year, enabling them to get to know their fellow students better and begin to examine their faith from a high school perspective,” Ferro said. “Sophomores and juniors participated in a day of reflection this year, with sophomores focusing on their response to the Advent season and juniors, on their journey through Lent.”

The capstone experience at JCA is the senior Kairos retreat, said Ferro.

“This peer-led retreat program spans four days and three nights, engaging seniors in conversation and contemplation about the relationships in their lives, that with themselves, their family and friends and most importantly their faith,” she said. “It is a remarkably memorable experience at JCA that many alumni remember fondly.”

Additionally, besides the all-school masses throughout the year, JCA offers monthly class masses in the Mary Our Sister Chapel.

“Here we build bonds through faith within each class level,” Ferro said. “Our beautiful chapel is

decorated for the religious seasons and this Lent it helps remind us of our path to the cross.

When we can manage to coordinate a number of priests, we will hold a reconciliation service during Advent and Lent.”

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org