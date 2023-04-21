3 Ways to Help Allergies This Season

Seasonal allergies can be a real pain, but there are ways to make them more manageable. If you agonize from hay fever or other seasonal allergies, these tips may help you find relief this season. From lifestyle changes to natural remedies, learn how to take control of your allergy symptoms and get back out in the sunshine with confidence.

Here are three simple tips to get you started:

Know Your Triggers - The first step in managing your allergies is to understand what triggers them in the first place. Knowing which type of pollen or other outdoor allergens affect you can help you better anticipate and prepare for symptoms before they start. Staying up to date with pollen counts in your area is also helpful – check your local weather forecast each day before venturing outside.

Use Medication - Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can significantly reduce sneezing, itchy eyes, and stuffiness caused by hay fever or other seasonal allergies. Make sure to read all labels carefully when selecting a product and talk to your doctor if you are unsure which medication would be best for your condition.

Utilize Air Purifiers - Installing air purifiers around the house can help filter out allergens like pollen, dust, pet dander, and mold spores that may trigger allergy symptoms indoors too. Many air purifiers come with HEPA filters that trap tiny particles as they enter the unit. They’re easy to use and require minimal maintenance, making them a great choice for controlling indoor allergens year-round.

The key to staying comfortable this allergy season is prevention. Taking some time now to know what causes your allergies and implementing simple steps like medication or air purifiers can go a long way in keeping those unwanted symptoms away.

The Willow Falls Senior Living staff work hard to keep the building and grounds clean. Our seniors with allergies enjoy the flowers when they bloom in different seasons.

