What is a HydraFacial?

Looking to unlock radiant, younger-looking skin? A HydraFacial can do just that.

The multi-step treatment includes a deep-cleansing, an exfoliation, and extractions to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells. At the same time, the skin is infused with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid. Also included in the Eterna MedSpa hydrafacial is lymphatic drainage, which can reduce fluid retention and flush toxins from the body.

“After the treatment your skin is glowing,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The HydraFacial, which has a unique serum delivery system that can benefit all skin types, helps to improve hydration, the look of fine lines and wrinkles, elasticity and firmness, skin tone and texture, brown spots, oily and congested skin, and large pores.

Eterna also offers signature hydrafacial options with boosters to target specific concerns. They include the Age Refinement HydraFacial, for clients that want to focus on reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the Radiance HydraFacial, for clients targeting hyperpigmentation or looking for an overall brightening treatment, the Clarifying HydraFacial, which includes extended extractions and Blue Led light therapy to help with active acne breakouts, and the Restorative HydraFacial, for clients concerned with skin tone, texture and elasticity. All include lymphatic drainage.

Malinowski recommends getting facial treatments every four to six weeks.

Wondering which HydraFacial to get? A skin analysis done by an Eterna MedSpa esthetician can help determine the option best for you.

To keep your skin looking great, combine your regular facials with a good at-home skin care routine. For the latter, Eterna also carries a variety of products that cater to all skin types and ages.

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center : 217 Vertin Boulevard, Shorewood, 60404 : 815.254.8888 : https://www.eternalaser.com/