5 Benefits of Pre-Arranging Your Own Funeral Plan

One of the most thoughtful things you can do for your family is to pre-arrange your own funeral plan, regardless of your age. Many people don’t think to do this until it becomes necessary, and some don’t get to do it at all. While it’s not fun to plan for your own demise, making arrangements in advance offers five main benefits.

1. Pre-arranging your funeral or memorial service provides you with the opportunity to organize an emotional event without putting the responsibility on your surviving family members. When a loved one dies, grief can make even the simplest tasks quite difficult. When major details are planned in advance, it gives the family more time to focus on supporting each other.

2. Family conflict is reduced, or even eliminated. If you pass away unexpectedly, and your wishes haven’t been shared, your family members could disagree on a variety of issues, from the type and cost of a casket to the details of your final disposition and memorial service.

3. You can ensure your wishes will be carried out. You can specify whether you’d like a burial or cremation, and whether you’d prefer a fun celebration of life versus a somber memorial service, allowing you to reflect on how you want to be remembered.

4. You can prepare financially. By planning in advance, you can control how much will be spent and have a plan to pay for it. Once you know how much it will cost, you can consider putting funds in a payable-upon-death bank account to cover the expenses.

5. You can save money by planning in advance. Check out pre-payment plans and other opportunities to save on expenses. If you move before you pass away, you are free to select any funeral home to provide services, regardless of where the services were originally arranged.

For more information, please contact:

Genuine Care Cremation

815-274-1317

807 W. Jefferson Street

Unit S

Shorewood, IL 60404

www.tezakfuneralhome.com

https://www.genuinecarecremation.com/