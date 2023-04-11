Camps, fun activities abound for kids this summer

Summer break is almost upon us, but that doesn’t mean the kids have to take a break from fun learning activities.

Joliet Catholic Academy welcomes more than 900 grade school students to the home of the Angels and Hilltoppers for summer camp. Roughly 20 different camps are available, ranging from academic and athletic to activity and fine art, to accommodate campers’ individual interests. JCA’s accomplished teachers and coaches enjoy working with campers so they can have fun, learn something new, and improve their skills. Camps are available to those of all ages, ranging from three-years-old all the way up to incoming freshmen.

“We look forward to seeing all of our future Angels and Hilltoppers at our summer camps starting in June, and thank you for taking time out of your summer to spend with us,” said Joliet Catholic Academy Athletic Director Jim O’Brien.

Some incoming freshmen camps have not been listed, and may occur in July/early August as part of preseason preparation for those sports. Registered incoming freshman students will receive additional information on those camps/tryouts.

All Camps are held on campus at Joliet Catholic Academy, 1200 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet, with the exception of Co-Ed Golf Camp.

Indoor athletic camp check-in will take place on the south side of the JCA Student Activity Center (Door #7), located along Ingalls. Outdoor athletic camps will take place on the respective fields of each individual camp. Park on the north side of the Student Activity Center by the baseball and softball fields. Indoor academic and activity camp check-in will take place at the school’s main entrance or in the Student Activity Center.

For more information about the camps, visit https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/summercamps/ .

