Stem cell therapy is a rapidly growing area of medical research and practice. Stem cells are “master cells” that can develop into any other cell type in the body. Stem cells show great promise in treating various illnesses and injuries, including those involving the hip. Numerous studies have demonstrated remarkable success rates when using stem cell therapy to treat hip-related conditions.

Here are three things to know about stem cell therapy for hips:

What it is:

Stem cell therapy uses amniotic fluid or umbilical cord and placental derived stem cells to regrow healthy tissue in areas damaged from injury or disease. In the case of hip-related issues, stem cells can regenerate cartilage and other soft tissue, such as ligaments and tendons, allowing for improved mobility and range of motion.

Benefits:

Stem cell therapy is a procedure that offers quick recovery times compared to traditional treatments like surgery or joint replacement. The risk associated with Regenerative Medicine is low. There are no incisions or sutures, and while we suggest you take it easy the day of and after the procedure, there is essentially no recovery time.

Procedure & Results:

During stem cell therapy, the harvested sample is injected directly into the area of concern. Multiple injections may be necessary to achieve desired results depending on the extent of damage or injury. Generally, patients can expect improved mobility and range of motion after undergoing stem cell therapy for hips. But above all, many can take the surgical option off the table.

Stem cell therapy for hips is an exciting area of medical research and treatment that offers the potential for a speedy recovery with minimal risk of complications. Those considering stem cell therapy should discuss their options to determine if it is right for them.

At Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute, we maximize our patients’ potential through the latest and highest quality stem cell treatments. Contact Dr. Anwar at 815-412-6187 today and discover how this revolutionary treatment can improve your life.

Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute

10181 W Lincoln Hwy

Frankfort, IL 60423

www.ChicagoStemCellTherapy.com

chicago stem cell therapy & pain management institute sponsored logo 2022