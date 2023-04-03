Celebrating 50 Years of Family Tradition & Comfort at Citywide Mattress

For 50 years, Citywide Mattress has been a beacon of stability in the Shorewood community. It all started with Rick Brocies, who opened its first store location in 1974, and ever since then, it’s become an essential part of this bustling town. The legacy remains intact as DeAnna and Ross keep their family’s traditions alive by working together at the store.

DeAnna wants you to know, “My dad has always been ingrained in this community. Something he is very proud of. Citywide Mattress is a family tradition my brother Ross, and I grew up with. We are a LOCAL store and here to stay”.

From the moment you enter Citywide Mattress, Ross and DeAnna will greet you with their detailed knowledge of the bedding industry and it’s products. Not only are they kindhearted locals who can answer any questions, but they are also incredible individuals honoring the legacy that was started by their father 50 years ago.

At Citywide Mattress, we believe in providing customers with a refreshingly different mattress-buying experience. We are proud to feature all the top-name brand mattresses, the majority American-made, and we stand behind all our products.

Ross states, “At Citywide Mattress, we promise to make your mattress-buying experience a comfortable one. We treat you like part of the family.”

So come in and take advantage of the savings that only 50 years of experience can bring. We look forward to seeing you soon at Citywide Mattress. DeAnna and Ross.

City Wide Mattress

700 West Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

Phone: 815-744-5212

www.citywidemattress.com

City Wide Mattress Updated Sponsored logo 2023