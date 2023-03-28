Silver Cross EMS Trains First Responders

If you or a loved one has needed emergency medical services in Will County, there is a good chance they were trained through the EMS System at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

For nearly 50 years, Silver Cross has served as the Resource Hospital for the Silver Cross Emergency Medical Services System (formerly Will/Grundy EMS).

“We are the mothership to the system,” said Brian Baudek, Education Program Director/Assistant Manager of Silver Cross EMS.

Paramedics, EMTs, first responders and dispatchers rely on Silver Cross for primary and continuing education, quality assurance and administrative support so they’re prepared to respond to emergencies.

The Silver Cross EMS System is a network of more than 2,000 specially trained personnel within 34 fire departments, ambulance services, industrial responder agencies, dispatch centers and four associate hospitals.

“Every paramedic needs to recertify with 100 continuing education hours every four years,” said Baudek, who also serves as a lieutenant with the Joliet Fire Department.

Knowing how busy – and often shorthanded – agencies are with EMTs, Silver Cross offers not only online continuing education, but will come out to a department whenever possible to demonstrate a new piece of equipment or a new procedure.

A Long Way in 45 Years

There have been many changes in emergency response procedures since the System’s inception in 1975, which at that time consisted of only six emergency personnel from Homer Fire Protection District, said Marilyn Zanelli, EMS System Operations Coordinator.

“Before I was hired, I remember hearing stories of patients being treated and transported in station wagon-style ambulances that would double as a hearse,” said Zanelli, who will celebrate 35 years with the team in March.

“Now, they are basically an ER on wheels,” Baudek said.

Silver Cross EMS is there with the paramedics in the system, even during emergencies.

“They can call us anytime for a question on a medication or a procedure,” Baudek said. “We are there for them.”

Silver Cross EMS personnel also help paramedics responding to emergencies determine which hospitals patients should be transported to, based on the severity of their injuries.

“Sometimes, the closest hospital may be St. Joe’s,” Baudek said. “But St. Joe’s may say they just got two gunshot victims and can take only one of the responder’s victims. So, we find the closest hospital. It’s part of triage at the scene.”

“Dr. Dave” Mikolajczak, Medical Director for the Silver Cross EMS program, will get a call in the middle of the night.

“There are emergency nurses and doctors in the ERs who can help them,” Dr. Mikolajczak said. “But sometimes, they have a special case where things aren’t going the way they thought they would, and they need help. My cell phone is on all night.”

As EMS Medical Director, Dr. Mikolajczak oversees training programs, revising topics for testing and education as new issues come up.

The Horror of COVID-19

Baudek said COVID-19, especially in the early days of the pandemic, burned lasting images he and other first-responders never will forget.

“I have never seen so much death,” Baudek said, still shaken at the memories. “On calls, we would wear N95 masks and face shields, but for a while, they had only scrubs for us to wear.

“There were paramedics who caught COVID-19, and some still are feeling the long-term effects.”

A Popular Program

Silver Cross EMS soon will grow their team to 35 agencies.

Cheryl Hansen, EMS Coordinator for the Plainfield Fire Protection District, said she has worked with the system all of her 39 years there.

“They provide excellent guidance and education,” she said.

“If we ask, they’ll come out to do CEs in person, when seeing a procedure first-hand helps so much.”

They’ve done that and much more said Kim Gramlich, EMS Coordinator for 29 years for the Wilmington Fire Protection District.

“We called them for support when we had a pediatric cardiac patient,” Gramlich said. “It was pretty emotional, and they knew that. They called us afterward and asked how we were doing and if we needed further support.

“That makes a crew feel appreciated. We know we can approach them any time if we need anything.”

Dr. Mikolajczak said they know that there are cases that trigger emotional responses for the EMTs, especially those involving trauma to young children.

“We know it can be tough. But we have a great team here to help them through it.”

In It Together

Dr. Mikolajczak noted there is a shortage of paramedics, likely because of the rigorous training, “and knowing you might one day be delivering a baby, and the next, dealing with a car crash. It’s a lot to handle.

“But it’s a great career. Very rewarding.”

Lockport Fire Chief John O’Connor encourages those interested to take the Silver Cross paramedic training.

“I did it myself 25 years ago. I think Dr. Dave was there then, too!” said O’Connor, who’s known Baudek for 35 years.

“The Silver Cross EMS System is one of the best in the state. The education is top-notch, and they are there to help whenever you need it.

O’Connor said the staff is amazing, including Zanelli, Program Administrative Director Jill Pateros and EMS Manager Lori Chiappetta.

Zanelli said Chiappetta and Pateros have created an EMS education program she believes is second to none.

But Baudek and the agency representatives say the cheery-voiced Zanelli – who ensures the licenses for the personnel and ambulances are current – holds the program together.

“It’s a whole team,” Zanelli said. We are all in this together.”

For more information, visit silvercross.org .

