Joliet Catholic Academy’s 38th annual Jubilate celebration set for April

Joliet Catholic Academy’s annual Jubilate returns for its 38th year this spring.

Set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, festivities will include a five course dinner, open bar, live auction, dueling pianos, dancing, games and more. Once again, the event will be held at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, located at 2001 Rodeo Drive. Informal attire is recommended.

This year’s theme is “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite high school, college, or pro baseball team jerseys and colors.

Tickets are $175 each or $1,750 for a table of 10, with special arrangements available for tables larger than 10. Proceeds from the event support Joliet Catholic Academy students.

“And this support comes into play when we can contribute to this event and then in turn use that money to offset the cost of tuition,” said Christine Voss, JCA Director of Special Events. “And it’s a wonderful opportunity for our community, alumni, and parents to get together and have a

wonderful evening out.”

Additionally, Voss said it provides an opportunity to involve JCA students, who help with the event.

“Maybe it’s selling raffle tickets or helping guests with their mobile bidding devices,” Voss said. “But mainly being there and having that presence so that the guests can see the students playing a role too in wanting to do the best for their school. In everything we do, we keep in mind this is for the kids.”

At each year’s Jubilate celebration, Joliet Catholic Academy honors a family with a Recognition Award. This year’s will be presented to Annette and Paul Buss, who have served the school community for several decades. The managers of this year’s parent volunteer committee are Jennifer and Bryan Buss and Nicole and Mike Murray.

To purchase Jubilate tickets, bourbon raffle tickets, cash raffle tickets and sponsorship ads, contact Voss by email at cvoss@jca-online.org or by phone at (815) 741-0500, ext. 283. For more information about the event, visit https://jubilate.jca-online.org/ .

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org