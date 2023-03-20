What to do for sagging skin under the chin

Is the saggy skin under your chin getting you down? Fortunately, an FDS-approved injectable treatment on the market can help tighten up that skin without surgery.

Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center, said sagging around the jawline, chin, and neck is usually caused by a small pocket of fat cells.

“And Kybella is the magic to get rid of the sagging skin,” she said.

The injectable’s main active ingredient, deoxycholic acid, is a naturally occurring molecule in the body that helps break down fat.

“With age, deoxycholic acid’s natural production slows, resulting in your body being less efficient at absorbing fats,” Malinowski said. “Kybella is a cytolytic drug, which when injected, destroys specific cells. As the fat cells are broken down there and cleared away by your body’s natural processes, the skin under the chin tightens up.”

The number of treatments can vary from patient to patient, depending on the amount of fat below the chin. And that fullness can be influenced by several factors such as genetics, weight gain, and aging.

"We do free consultations at Eterna, so it is best to come in and be looked at to see what the best individual treatment plan should be for you," Malinowski said.

Fat under the chin can be difficult to get rid of without help. But after Kybella, most patients are left with a noticeable improvement in their submental fullness. Why? Because once the fat cells are destroyed, those cells can no longer store or accumulate fat.

