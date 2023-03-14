3 Things To Know About Social Security Death Benefits

When you lose a loved one, there are many tasks to be completed that are related to their death. As this is an emotionally devastating time, it can be easy to forget things that aren’t in the forefront of your mind. If the deceased was employed during their lifetime, they would have paid into the Social Security system, which provides certain death benefits to eligible surviving family members. Here are three things to know about Social Security death benefits.

1. A surviving spouse, unmarried child, dependent parent, or even a surviving divorced spouse may be eligible for monthly survivor benefits based on the deceased’s earnings. If a qualifying spouse or child meets certain requirements, they may also be eligible for a one-time lump sum death benefit payment of $255.

2. You have to apply for benefits in order to receive them. According to the Social Security Administration, you can apply for benefits by calling its national toll-free service at 1-800-772-1213, or by visiting your local Social Security office. While an appointment isn’t required, having one may reduce your wait time.

3. You can save time by being prepared for the application. Be ready to provide documents to prove your eligibility to receive benefits, including a birth certificate, W-2 forms or a self-employment tax return for the prior year, and a death certificate for the deceased.

The Social Security Administration advises not waiting to apply for benefits if you don’t have all the documents - they will help you obtain what you need. More information about what you may be asked to provide can be found at ssa.gov . You should also be prepared to provide your bank account number and routing number if you prefer to receive your benefit(s) via direct deposit to avoid worrying about mail delays or lost checks.

For more information, please contact:

Genuine Care Cremation

815-274-1317

807 W. Jefferson Street

Unit S

Shorewood, IL 60404

www.tezakfuneralhome.com