3 Things to Know About Elder Abuse

Elder abuse is a severe problem affecting millions of vulnerable adults yearly. It can take many forms, including physical, emotional, and financial abuse or neglect. Here are three important facts to help you better understand the issue.

1. Elder abuse is on the Rise: According to a recent report by the National Council on Aging, reports of elder abuse have increased by at least 25 percent over the past decade. An aging population and increased awareness of the issue reflect a profoundly concerning trend.

2. Most Abuse is by Family and Caregivers: In most elder abuse cases, the person abused is taken advantage of by someone they trust, like a family member or caregiver. The abuser might exploit the victim financially or neglect their needs. It’s essential to be aware of the signs of abuse and act if you suspect someone is mistreated.

3. Laws in Place to Protect Elders: Every state protects vulnerable adults from elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation. These laws often provide criminal and civil penalties for abusers and allow community organizations and individuals to take legal action on behalf of the victim. It’s essential to know the laws in your state and be familiar with resources that can help.

Elder abuse is a challenging but essential issue affecting millions of individuals annually. By understanding the facts and recognizing signs of abuse, you can help protect our elderly population from harm.

By educating ourselves about the signs of elder abuse, we can work together to help prevent and protect our loved ones. With the proper support, seniors can enjoy their golden years in safety and health.

You can call local law enforcement or adult protective services for help if you suspect elder abuse. It’s also essential to seek support for those affected by elder abuse, such as counseling or therapy services.

