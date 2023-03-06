Three ways to improve your smile lines

Are you finding the smile lines forming around your mouth and near your eyes less than funny? There are several options available to help make them less noticeable, said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

She shares three of them below:

1. Botox and Dysport

Neurotoxins such as Botox and Dysport can be injected to inhibit movement of the muscles in the treated area.

“These are the most popular treatments,” Malinowski said. “They help prevent lines from setting in.”

Another perk? The results of Botox and Dysport can last for several months.

2. Sculptra

Sculptra is an injectable made with poly-L-lactic acid.

“Poly-L-lactic acid is an absorbable, semi-permanent injectable implant that can restore volume and stimulate collagen formation gradually,” Malinowski said.

Typically, three treatment sessions are needed to achieve desired results.

“Unlike Hyaluronic fillers, Sculptra, when injected, works to produce collagen in the skin to smooth out lines and wrinkles and add back the volume in the skin,” Malinowski said.

3. SkinPen Microneedling

This minimally invasive cosmetic treatment is done using a handheld SkinPen® device that has a cartridge with several tiny needle tips at one end, used to create microscopic injuries on the surface of the skin.

“When this occurs, the dermis pushes collagen up to the surface, which repairs the skin and smooths out the fine lines and wrinkles,” Malinowski said.

The in-office SkinPen treatments are done in a series of three, spaced six weeks apart.

Additionally, Eterna MedSpa carries topical products that can address your skin concerns.

“They contain ingredients such as Vitamin C, retinol, and glycolic acid which can help soften fine lines and wrinkles also,” Malinowski said.

