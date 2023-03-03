3 Things to Know About Adjustable Bed Foundations

An adjustable bed foundation is an excellent investment for those who want to improve their sleep quality and comfort. With the ability to adjust your body position throughout the night, you can enjoy improved circulation, increased support, and greater spinal alignment while sleeping.

An adjustable base is a great way to achieve personalized comfort, as you can change the bed to fit your specific preferences and needs. Many adjustable bases also come with massage functions and preset positions for added convenience.

Here are three things to know about adjustable bed foundations:

Adjustability: The ability to adjust the angle and position of your mattress is one of the most appealing aspects of an adjustable bed foundation. With various programs available, you can customize your sleeping experience to suit your needs. For example, if you want to reduce snoring, you can incline your head and neck. Or, if you’re going to improve circulation, you can elevate your legs.

Comfort: An adjustable bed foundation is designed with comfort and support. It features a variety of advanced technologies that help distribute weight evenly across the bed, reduce pressure points, and enhance the overall comfort.

Versatility: Adjustable beds accommodate people of all sizes, shapes, and abilities. You can watch TV, read in bed, or work on a laptop. Additionally, they are ideal for those with mobility issues, allowing them to get in and out of bed quickly.

Most adjustable bed foundations can work with almost any type of mattress. Whether you prefer foam, latex, hybrid, or spring models, you can find an adjustable bed foundation that will provide the perfect platform for your mattress.

Overall, adjustable bed foundations can offer a range of benefits that will help you enjoy a better night’s sleep. This type of bed is a good investment for anyone who wants to sleep better.

At City Wide Mattress, we have the perfect mattress for you to enjoy a great night’s sleep and improve your health. Stop by our store today - rest easy with us!

City Wide Mattress

700 West Jefferson Street

Shorewood, IL 60404

Phone: 815-744-5212

www.citywidemattress.com

city wide mattress logo 2022