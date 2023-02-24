Support Catholic education through the Tax Credit Scholarship program

Joliet Catholic Academy believes all kids should have access to their best-fit school, regardless of family income or zip code.

The Invest in Kids Act Scholarship Program is the exact policy and program that can expand quality educational options for K-12 students in Will County. We need your support now – your voices, your stories, and your investment in current JCA students – so that future generations of Angels and Hilltoppers can continue to make an impact in Will County and all over the globe.

Currently, 27 JCA students are receiving Invest in Kids Act scholarships through Empower Illinois, our Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO). An additional 110 students are eligible to receive scholarships. Over the past five years, JCA students have received more than $1.25 million in scholarships through the tax credit program.

The gift of a Catholic, Carmelite and Franciscan education is a noble cause, one that “Inspires Growth in Knowledge and Faith” and creates an environment that cultivates opportunities for academic excellence, meaningful service, Christian respect, and Catholic values.

Just as the Joliet Franciscans have lived the challenge and dream given to St. Francis of Assisi by Jesus to “Rebuild my Church,” we at Joliet Catholic Academy look to renew the commitment to Catholic education in our community by partnering with the Diocese of Joliet and Empower Illinois to provide these life-changing scholarships.

We ask you to join JCA as a donor and ensure this legacy of excellence in education provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate in our community since 1869, the Carmelites since 1933, and together as Joliet Catholic Academy since 1990, continues on. It is a big, bold mission is rooted in a simple belief that every child should have access to high-quality educational options.

For more information on how to donate to JCA via the program, visit https://tax.illinois.gov/programs/investinkids.html or call JCA Director of Institutional Advancement Ryan Quigley at (815) 741-0563.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org