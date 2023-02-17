3 Things to Know When Your Toilet is Leaking

A leaking toilet can be a big hassle, so it’s essential to identify and take care of the issue immediately. Here are three basic things to remember when your toilet leaks.

1. Identify the Source of The Leak

The first step in repairing a leaking toilet is identifying the leak’s origin. The water often comes from the tank or the toilet’s base. If the leak comes from the tank, check all connections for loose fittings or cracked seals, and replace any parts as necessary. You’ll need to replace the entire toilet if your porcelain has a crack.

2. Consider Calling a Professional Plumber

If you have identified the leak’s source and believe you can manage it yourself, go ahead and repair it as soon as possible. On the other hand, if you are not sure how to handle a particular issue with your plumbing system, then it may be best to call a professional plumber who has experience dealing with such problems. Professionals have all the necessary tools and will know what repairs are needed to get your plumbing system back up and running without hassle.

3. Keep an Eye Out for Recurring Issues

When you have a plumbing problem, like a leaky toilet, it is essential to fix it immediately. But it is also necessary to look for other issues that could be causing the leak. For example, there might be a blockage in the pipe or a broken fixture. If a leak persists, it might be wise to reevaluate your maintenance routine. If the problem continues, it is best to seek professional help to fix the root cause and prevent any more issues from arising further down the line.

A leaking toilet can be annoying, but it can be fixed quickly. Keep the tips outlined above in mind to help make sure your toilet stays leak-free.

