Three top products on the market for youthful, healthy skin

As we age, skincare routines need to evolve to ensure they are still effectively meeting our needs.

“Our skin doesn’t act the way it did when we were younger so we need to use good products to reverse and maintain the look of the skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

One way to do that is by incorporating a serum and cream with ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Eterna carries several lines that have these properties in them. One of them is the Obagi line, which is a physician-dispensed, prescription-strength system that can actually transform the skin at the cellular level.

“Hydrodrops by Obagi is the Hyaluronic acid that can be used twice a day to keep your skin hydrated,” Malinowski said. “It also contains Vitamin B3, Abyssinian Oil, and Hibiscus oil in the purest forms and leaves skin looking smoother, more radiant, and feeling hydrated all day.”

Obagi’s Tretinoin, which is available in two different strengths, is a retinoic acid.

“It is a prescription drug approved to treat acne but it is an adjunctive agent to treat fine facial lines and wrinkles,” Malinowski said. “Tretinoin pushes off the dead skin cells to the surface of the skin to reveal smoother finer skin.”

Obagi’s Vitamin C serum is made from L-ascorbic Acid.

“And is formulated at PH levels that penetrate and absorb into the skin for lasting results,” Malinowski said.

Additionally, Obagi’s Vitamin C defends the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and photoaging of the skin, as well as works to neutralize free radicals and environmental stressors to protect the skin.

If your skincare routine needs to evolve, head to Eterna.

“The combination of these three products will help to maintain your skin’s youthful appearance,” Malinowski said.

