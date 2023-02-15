3 Things To Know About Buying an Urn For Cremated Remains

If you’ve recently lost a dear family member who chose cremation, you may be charged with the task of selecting an appropriate container or urn for the cremated remains. Two advantages of cremation over a traditional burial are the lower overall cost and the flexibility of final disposition of the ashes. Here are three things to know about buying an urn for cremated remains.

1. An urn is a popular item for families receiving the cremated remains of a loved one. “Most families will purchase an urn for their loved one, as it is a dignified way of holding and transporting cremated remains,” explained Ryan Hayducak, Director of Genuine Care Cremation and Tezak Funeral Home. “Cremation package options generally include some type of urn or other option based on price point.” According to Hayducak, most traditional urns start at $79 and go up from there. An average cost is between $150-300.

2. Keepsake urns are also available in addition to a main, full-sized urn. “Typically, a “main” urn is selected by the family, and then they’re offered an option to use small portions of cremated remains to fill keepsake urns,” added Hayducak. “Keepsake urns can be a smaller version of the main urn, but can also be glass art, jewelry, or unique items such as a Howard Miller clock or a motorcycle gas tank replica.”

3. If your intentions are to have your loved one’s cremated remains interred at a cemetery, check for specifications or other requirements. “Some cemeteries will only bury an urn directly into the earth if it is made up of a composite-type material or pour resin,” said Hayducak. “Otherwise, the family may have to purchase a concrete liner for the urn. If the family wishes to have the interment of cremated remains take place in a columbarium niche, then length, width, and height all play a factor in decision-making.”

For more information, please contact:

Genuine Care Cremation

815-274-1317

807 W. Jefferson Street

Unit S

Shorewood, IL 60404

www.tezakfuneralhome.com