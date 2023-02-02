February is Macular Degeneration Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to this common cause of vision loss. Macular degeneration affects millions of people worldwide and is one of the primary causes of blindness in adults aged 65 and older.

During Macular Degeneration Awareness Month, it’s essential to spread awareness about the causes, symptoms, and treatments available for this condition. Early detection is critical in helping preserve any remaining vision.

1. Overview of Macular Degeneration

Macular degeneration is an age-related eye condition that affects the macula, a small portion of the retina found at the back of your eye. It results in progressive vision loss, often causing blurred or distorted central vision when looking straight ahead. Macular degeneration can occur in two forms: dry and wet.

2. Warning Signs and Symptoms of Macular Degeneration

The most common signs of macular degeneration are blurred or distorted central vision, difficulty reading and recognizing faces, straight lines appearing wavy, and colors appearing dull. If you experience these symptoms, you must speak to your doctor about them as soon as possible.

3. Tips to Reduce Risk Factors for Macular Degeneration

You can make several lifestyle changes to reduce your risk of developing macular degeneration. These include eating a nutritious and balanced diet, exercising regularly, not smoking, wearing protective eyewear outside, and getting regular eye exams. Additionally, controlling high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes can also help minimize the risk of developing macular degeneration.

Raising awareness about macular degeneration can empower those living with this condition to take control of their health and enjoy a better quality of life. Let’s make this month count by educating ourselves on the causes, symptoms, and treatment of macular degeneration to create a brighter future free from vision loss.

