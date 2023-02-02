Three ways to maintain youthful looks

Looking to keep your complexion healthy and radiant?

“There are several things you can do to maintain youthful looks,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

She offers these three tips to help stave off the signs of aging skin:

1. Monthly facials

There are many benefits to having regular facials.

“They help to maintain the laxity of the skin and skin turnover,” Malinowski said.

Eterna offers a variety of facial treatment options.

“The microdermabrasion is a great facial to do to rid the skin of the build-up of dead cells, while a custom facial can be customized to treat whatever issues are going on with your skin at the time of your treatment,” said Malinowski. “The O² Lift Facial is a favorite of many, as it leaves the skin glowing and hydrated.”

The full menu of facial offerings can be found on Eterna’s website.

2. Microneedling

With this technique, a handheld SkinPen® device creates small micro-channels on the surface of the skin which elicits the body’s natural wound healing and stimulates collagen production.

“The dermis of the skin reacts to repair the skin pushing collagen up to the surface to smooth out fine lines, and adds a glow,” Malinowski said. “This also helps with skin elasticity.”

3. Injectables

Injectables can really give you a youthful look,” Malinowski said.

While it is temporary, she said you can get reinjected to maintain the look.

“Botox is an injectable in the muscles of the forehead and eye area to stop the movement that causes wrinkles,” Malinowski said. “Filler is a hyaluronic gel that fills in where volume has been lost. It can be injected in the cheeks, nasolabial folds, marionette lines and eye trough area.”

Depending on the type of filler, the treatment can last from 12 months to 24 months.

“It also depends on how your body metabolizes the filler,” Malinowski said.

