Non-invasive techniques: What you should know

Are you in need of a lasting cosmetic solution for your aging skin but not ready for plastic surgery? Several non-invasive treatments are available to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

“Loss of elasticity starts in your middle to late 30s,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and marketing manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “So this is the time to start taking care of your skin with good skincare products and doing facial treatments to keep your elasticity more resilient.”

She recommends using products such as a retinol, which contains vitamin A. “Tretinoin/Retin-A is one of the best products to use as it helps to produce collagen in the skin continually and keeps the skin turnover going,” Malinowski said.

In your late 40s or early 50s, you may start to notice the loss of volume and elasticity in the jowl area.

“Injections work great for this in the form of filler,” said Malinowski.

She also recommends Sculptra, an injectable that can produce volume in the skin that is lost due to aging. Sculptra is formulated with poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA).

“Unlike a hyaluronic filler, Sculptra works with the collagen of your skin to get the volume loss rejuvenated,” Malinowski said.

Sculptra also revitalizes the outer layers of the skin.

Another non-surgical procedure that can help lift sagging skin is Silhouette Instalift.

“It helps give the pullback of the skin without doing surgery and it can last up to two years,” Malinowski said.

What is it exactly? InstaLift uses thin sutures which are threaded into the skin and latched in the hairline

“These sutures gradually dissolve with time as they are made of collagen B,” Malinowski said.

“Silouhette Instalift is the last ditch effort before getting a facelift. Our clients love this technique.”

SkinPen Microneedling is another minimally invasive cosmetic treatment Eterna offers that can dramatically improve the overall appearance of your skin. A series of three to five treatments spaced six weeks apart is recommended.

