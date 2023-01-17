Can I Do Regenerative Therapy Instead of Surgery?

If the thought of surgery and recovery for a joint replacement makes you cringe, you can likely try regenerative therapy instead.

Many doctors suggest medication or temporary procedures to numb or mask pain, but there are other methods to help treat what is causing the pain.

PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) is a form of regenerative therapy, though different than receiving stem cells. PRP uses the patient’s blood to concentrate growth factors promoting healing. The drawn blood sample spins at high speed in a centrifuge to separate the plasma protein and then is injected into the area of injury or pain.

We all have stem cells but utilizing umbilical cord tissue or amniotic fluid, ensures strength and quantity.

Exosomes are unique because they can talk to other cells and help the body heal by telling other cells what to do. With some time, exosomes can help heal injured areas of the body by stimulating healthy tissue growth.

This powerful form of regenerative medicine is a possible solution for repairing and regenerating damaged tissue in people with arthritis, osteoarthritis, and degenerative joint diseases. Exosomes also show promise in helping to battle cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other chronic illnesses.

While PRP or stem cells can be very effective for pain, other neurological disorders can also be treated. Infusing stem cells through an IV will deliver them directly to the blood and immediately start circulating throughout your body. This method has helped manage symptoms associated with MS (Multiple Sclerosis), Parkinson’s Disease, and stroke.

Other conditions treated with regenerative therapies include:

ACL injuries

Ankle sprains

Back/neck injuries

Knee, shoulder, or hip osteoarthritis

Plantar Fasciitis

Joint and muscle tears/ injuries

Ligament sprains

Pelvic/Sacroiliac joint dysfunction

Rotator cuff tears

Tendinitis/Bursitis

Tennis/Golfers’ elbow

Regenerative therapy can be a viable alternative to surgery for many people suffering from joint pain and chronic illnesses.

You can get back to living without pain with the right treatment plan. To learn more about regenerative therapy, call 815-412-6192 to see if it is an option for you.

Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute

10181 W Lincoln Hwy

Frankfort, IL 60423

www.ChicagoStemCellTherapy.com

chicago stem cell therapy & pain management institute sponsored logo 2022