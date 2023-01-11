Inflammation in the Winter: Ways Seniors Manage

Inflammation is a common winter problem when cold and dry weather can aggravate existing conditions. Seniors may be more vulnerable to inflammation due to age and weakened immune systems, but there are ways to manage symptoms. Fortunately, there are several strategies seniors can use to reduce inflammation and ease winter illness:

1. Exercise regularly: 30 minutes of moderate exercise or physical activity can help reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and keep your body active.

2. Eat healthy foods: A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help reduce inflammation. Also, eat anti-inflammatory foods such as fatty fish, turmeric, ginger, and green tea.

3. Get enough sleep: Quality sleep can help reduce inflammation and improve overall health. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night.

4. Manage stress: Stress can increase inflammation in the body, so it’s essential to find ways to manage stress. Try yoga, meditation, or simply taking a few minutes for deep breathing exercises.

5. Drink plenty of water: Hydration is essential in managing inflammation and overall health. Aim for eight glasses of water each day.

6. Take supplements: Supplements such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D can help reduce inflammation and improve overall wellness. Talk to your doctor or healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

Cozy up this winter by layering clothing items, whether you’re stepping outside or not. More layers mean more warmth and insulation than one large coat can provide. This is especially important for elderly family members. Make sure they have a thick robe to throw on in the morning and slippers to keep their feet warm throughout the day. Muscles and joints that are kept warm are more flexible.

With a few simple strategies, seniors can manage inflammation this winter season and stay healthy all year. Willow Falls Senior Living helps seniors stay active and healthy, regardless of the season. Contact us at 815-725-5868 to learn more about our comprehensive care services.

Willow Falls Senior Living

1681 Willow Cir Dr.

Crest Hill, IL 60403

815-725-5868

www.willowfalls.com

Willow Falls logo