Cold Weather & Pipes

The peak winter season is upon us, and the risk of cold weather damaging our homes comes with it. Plumbing is one of the most vulnerable areas in our homes during cold snaps. Pipes can freeze and burst, causing severe damage and costing money to repair. There are easy ways to prevent your pipes from freezing and maintain the safety of your home.

1. Keep the temperature inside your home consistent. During cold snaps, keeping your thermostat at a constant temperature above 55°F (12°C) is essential.

2. Insulate any exposed piping. This could include the attic, basement, or any other area that is not heated. Insulating your pipes will help keep them warm and protected from the cold weather.

3. Let cold water drip from faucets during freezing weather. This will help keep the water flowing and reduce the chance of a blockage forming.

4. Cold air drafts can cause the pipes to freeze, so make sure you properly seal all windows and doors. This will help keep the warm air inside your home and protect your pipes from freezing.

If your pipes do freeze, don’t panic. There are a few things you can do to thaw them out safely. Turn up the heat in your home and open cabinet doors where pipes are located to help warm them up quickly. Try using an electric heating pad, hot water bottle, or towels soaked in hot water to help thaw the pipes. If you can’t locate the blockage, call a plumber to help.

Do not use an open flame or other high-heat sources to thaw a frozen pipe, as this could cause a fire or explosion. Following these steps can keep your home and pipes safe during cold weather. These precautions will help ensure your plumbing is secure from winter damage to warm the frozen pipe.

