Olympian, WNBA champion set to take the stage at JCA’s annual Hilltopper & Angel Banquet

With the new year upon us, it’s time to start filling out that social calendar.

And Joliet Catholic Academy knows just what should go on the docket in February.

This year’s annual Hilltopper and Angel Banquet is slated for Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Joliet Catholic Academy gym, at 1200 N. Larkin Ave., in Joliet. Cocktails and dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., with a program to follow at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 per person, including ticket and dinner. A table for 10 can be reserved for $500. A cash bar and raffle prizes will also be available during the night.

Featured guests for this year’s banquet include Olympic Medalist Kelly Murphy, a 2008 JCA graduate, and WNBA Champion Allie Quigley, a 2004 JCA graduate.

The evening will also include the ever-entertaining Mark Grant, class of 1981, who will serve as the emcee. Grant was selected 10th overall in the first round of the 1981 Major League Baseball

Draft by the San Francisco Giants, only days after leading Joliet Catholic to the second of back-to-back state final appearances. He pitched eight years in the major leagues for San Diego, Atlanta, Colorado, Houston and Seattle. Since 1996, Grant has served as the San Diego Padres television color commentator.

This year’s Hilltopper and Angel Banquet is a take two, as the 2022 event set to feature both Murphy and Quigley had to be canceled due to weather-related flight issues.

For more information, contact Sue Bebar, alumni director, at sbebar@jca-online.org or 815-741-0500, Ext. 269.

Proceeds from the event will help fund a variety of needed items including tuition assistance, air conditioning, new windows, security doors, updated bathrooms, an updated cafeteria, chemistry lab equipment, and more.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org