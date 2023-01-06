Energy Saving in the Winter

During the cold winter months, energy costs often skyrocket. One of the best ways to help lower these costs is by keeping your dryer vents clean and optimized. You can reduce energy consumption and save money in the long run by taking a few simple steps to maintain your dryer vent system.

Even energy-efficient dryers can use a lot of energy if not properly maintained. Cleaning the vent and lint filters helps reduce energy bills while extending the life of the dryer.

You can also save energy in the winter by following a few simple tips when operating your dryer. Make sure you clean out any lint or debris from the lint filter before each use and only run full loads, so you don’t have to run the machine multiple times.

Also, try setting your dryer on low heat settings whenever possible and avoid over-drying clothes — this will help reduce energy costs. Get the most out of your dryer by utilizing its moisture sensor to turn off automatically when clothes are finished - no need for over-drying. Don’t forget to save energy by drying full loads or reducing time if you have a partial one.

These simple tips can help you save energy during the winter months. Not only will they reduce your energy costs, but they’ll also contribute to a more comfortable home environment. By maintaining your dryer vent system and following these easy tips for efficient use, you’ll be well on your way to a greener winter.

Regular maintenance of your dryer vent will improve airflow, extend the life of your dryer, and prevent dangerous buildups of lint or other debris. Lint and dirt are highly combustible materials known to cause fires, so regular cleaning is also essential for safety.

Dryer Vent Wizard can help you reduce your energy costs by as much as $18-$24 per month with proper maintenance of your dryer vents. Call us at 815-215-2090 to learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment.

