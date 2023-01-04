Area students invited to take the stage in JCA’s production of Cinderella

Calling all budding actors and actresses: the Joliet Catholic Academy Drama Club needs you.

Club members are inviting future Angels and Hillmen in fifth through eighth grades to join the cast for this year’s spring musical.

The production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” complete with a live orchestra, will tentatively debut on March 9 and run through March 11, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Theatre, 201 Jefferson St., in Joliet. Tentative showings will be 7 p.m. on March 9 and March 10, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 11.

JCA Drama Club Moderator Jennifer Szynal calls live theater “an amazing experience for all.”

“There is magic everywhere from choreography, costumes, set, lights, and audience reactions. But the most amazing aspects are the relationships you develop and the memories you make by working together. One of our seniors performed one of the musicals when she was in grade school. That experience inspired her in many ways and continues to be one of her favorites.”

Interested in being a part of this year’s spring production? An informational meeting about the event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in room 136 at Joliet Catholic Academy, 1200 N. Larkin Ave. No auditions are necessary. During the meeting, Joliet Catholic Academy Drama Club members will go over the schedule and fees.

Spring musical participants must be in fifth through eighth grade, attend their designated rehearsals, pay the required fees, and be prepared to have lots of fun. Visit http://www.szynalsessions.com/ to fill out an application form. To participate in the musical, students need to sign up by Jan. 13.

Have questions? Email the Joliet Catholic Academy Drama Club at jcadrama@jca-online.org.

