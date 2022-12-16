3 Reasons to Select Cremation Instead of a Traditional Burial

If you’re in the process of pre-planning the details of your own final disposition, or you are unfortunately having to make final decisions for a recently deceased loved one, you may be trying to decide between cremation and a traditional burial. While traditional burial is a more common choice, cremation is becoming more popular each year, and is projected to be the primary form of disposition in the future. Here are three reasons to consider cremation instead of a traditional burial.

1. The timing of gatherings or services is flexible. “Once a cremation is completed, there isn’t a time crunch to gather photos or to plan a service,” explained Ryan Hayducak, Director of Genuine Care Cremation. “This allows the family to make prudent decisions. If weather is unpredictable or additional family members live far away, the service can be postponed until arrangements can be made with confidence.”

2. The cost of cremation is less than a traditional burial, and cremation is considered the most sanitary form of disposition.

3. Many people prefer to not have to bury their loved one. “Cremated remains can be kept in an urn at a family member’s home, or the remains can be scattered in an area that was special to the deceased,” said Hayducak. “Since a casket isn’t used, a memorial service can be held at a family member’s home, a favorite gathering spot, a banquet hall, a church, or a funeral home.”

Genuine Care Cremation is located in the Park Place Plaza in Shorewood. “Our crematory is located within the Tezak Funeral Home facility; we offer families peace of mind knowing their loved one is never transferred to another facility,” added Hayducak. “We keep expenses lower by eliminating travel and overhead costs.”

GCC staff can assist with additional memorial service, obituary, prayer card, register book, and video tribute arrangements to help honor the life of your loved one.

