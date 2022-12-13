Joliet Catholic offers learning and fun with Christmas Camps

Looking for the perfect Christmas stocking stuffer? Joliet Catholic Academy is pleased to announce Hilltopper Baseball, Softball, Cheerleading, and Dance Christmas Camps over this holiday break. Here is more information about each camp:

1. Baseball

Head baseball coach Jared Voss ‘92 and pitching coach Ryan Quigley ‘03 will host advanced skills camps focusing on hitting, fielding and baserunning, and pitching camps focusing on dynamic pitching-specific exercises and drills on Tuesday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 28 for students in fifth through eighth grade. Register for both camps for $85 and receive a $5 discount.

2. Softball

JCA Softball coach Tina Kinsella, the Angels coaching staff, and players will hold a one-day hitting camp in the JCA Student Activity Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 29.

3. Dance

JCA Dance Team head coach Sarah Wiers and the Angels will host a Winter Dance Camp from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, in the JCA Student Activity Center for kids ages 3PK to 8th grade. Campers will then be invited to perform at halftime of the Varsity Boys Basketball game on Friday, December 16 at JCA; 7 p.m. tip-off.

4. Cheerleading

JCA Cheerleading coach Kristen Jaworski-Stuckwisch ‘97 will host a two-day cheer camp from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, for grades PK-8. This two-day camp costs $40 and will give future Angels a look into the daily practice routines of a state championship-contending high school cheerleading program.

All camps will be held in the JCA Student Activity Center. Registrants should enter at the south doors located along Ingalls Ave. Questions? Call JCA Admissions Mr. Jared Voss at 815.741.0500, ext. 214. More information about the camps can be found at https://www.jca-online.org/wintercamps/ .

