3 Things to Know About Cremation

If you have recently lost a beloved family member or friend, or are planning for your own future final disposition, it’s important to understand your options. While many people are knowledgeable about a traditional burial, some may not be as familiar with the process of cremation. Here are three things to know.

1. With cremation, the decedent is exposed to open flame, reducing the human remains back to its natural carbon element. “The fragments are removed from the cremation chamber and pulverized into an ash-like substance,” explained Ryan Hayducak, owner and Director of Tezak’s Funeral Home and Genuine Care Cremation. “The cremated remains are then placed into an urn chosen by the family. Cremation is considered the most sanitary form of disposition.”

2. Cremation offers several benefits over a traditional burial. “One major benefit is the time factor,” said Hayducak. “Once cremation occurs, there is no rush to plan services or gather photos or other memorabilia. It helps alleviate stress and gives the family an opportunity to make confident decisions. Another benefit is the relief of obligation to bury your loved one; an urn can be kept at home, or the cremated remains can be scattered in a designated area that was special to the decedent. The cost of cremation is also less than for a traditional burial.”

If cremation is selected, a memorial service can be held in a family member’s home, at a favorite club or gathering spot, at a banquet hall, or at a church or funeral home. “If the family chooses immediate cremation with no services, the conference time for specifying arrangements is reduced,” added Hayducak. “Paperwork and documents can even be filled out electronically in the comfort of your home.”

3. Cremation is becoming more popular each year. “The cremation rate has risen consistently over time,” said Hayducak. “It is projected to be the primary form of disposition in the future.”

For more information, please contact:

Tezak’s Home To Celebrate Life

1211 Plainfield Rd.

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-722-0524

www.tezakfuneralhome.com