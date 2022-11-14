High School Entrance Exam for Joliet Catholic Academy set for December 3

Ready to take the first step toward becoming a Joliet Catholic Academy student? We encourage prospective students seeking admission for the 2023-2024 school year to complete JCA’s online application and take the entrance exam.

Joliet Catholic Academy will host an entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. Saturday, December 3, at the school. All incoming freshmen must take the JCA Entrance Exam to receive acceptance and appropriate course placement in one of JCA’s three levels of curriculum. Additionally, prospective students must take the December 3 entrance exam to be eligible for merit-based scholarships including the Franciscan/Carmelite Top Scorer Scholarships and the JCA Heritage Award. Top Scorer scholarships range from $500 to $1500 (one-time award applied to freshman year) and Heritage Awards are $500 or $5000 (renewable for four years for a total of $2000 or $20,000).

Pre-registration online is mandatory for the entrance exam. To register, visit Entrance Exam | Joliet Catholic Academy (jca-online.org) .

On the day of the exam, eighth-grade students should arrive no later than 7:50 a.m. and enter through the main entrance off Larkin Avenue. The exam will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and students will exit the building at approximately 11:30 a.m. through the main entrance. Students are asked to bring two #2 pencils. Calculators are not allowed but scratch paper will be provided for the exam.

A makeup entrance exam will be offered on Saturday, December 10, for students unable to attend on December 3. The makeup exam begins at 8 a.m. and will end at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Joliet Catholic Academy, co-sponsored by the Joliet Franciscans and Carmelites, has an enrollment of 600 students which allows for personal and individualized academic attention to each student.

For more information about JCA’s entrance exam, college preparatory curriculum, or JCA scholarship and financial assistance, please contact Jared Voss, Director of Admissions at jvoss@jca-online.org.

Joliet Catholic Academy : 1200 N. Larkin Avenue : Joliet, IL 60435 : Ph: 815-741-0500 : jca-online.org