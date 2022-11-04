How Diabetes Can Lead to Hearing Loss

Diabetes is a medical condition that can lead to various health complications, including hearing loss. Research has shown that people with diabetes are twice as likely to experience hearing loss as those who do not have the disease.

There are two main types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in childhood, while type 2 diabetes typically develops in adults. However, type 2 diabetes is now being seen in children as well.

The cause of hearing loss in people with diabetes is damage to the blood vessels and nerves. Diabetes can cause damage to the small blood vessels that stream oxygen and nutrients to the inner ear and the nerves that send signals from the ear to the brain.

Seniors with diabetes need to be aware of the increased risk of hearing loss and take steps to protect their hearing health.

If you have diabetes, there are a few signs to look out for if you think you may be facing hearing loss:

Difficulty hearing others in noisy environments.



Not understanding what people are saying, even when they are speaking clearly.



Turning up the TV when others are complaining it’s too loud.



Asking others to repeat themselves.



Hearing loss can be a gradual process, so it is essential to have your hearing checked regularly, even if you don’t think you are experiencing any problems. Catching hearing loss early is vital, as it can help seniors maintain a quality of life and avoid social isolation.

Also, control your blood sugar levels by following your doctor’s recommended treatment plan. This may include lifestyle changes such as balanced nutrition, exercising regularly, and taking medication.

People with diabetes can enjoy healthy hearing for many years with proper care. Willow Falls is dedicated to outstanding resident care. To schedule a tour or learn more about the Dial Difference, please give us a call at 815-725-5868.

