If you’re a homeowner, you know that your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system is one of your home’s most important (and expensive) parts. So, it’s important to stay up to date on the latest changes in HVAC technology, particularly regarding the minimum SEER rating.

SEER Changes for AC Systems

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) measures how much energy an AC system uses to cool a home. The higher the SEER rating, the more efficient the system. In 2006, the U.S. Department of Energy raised the minimum SEER rating for air conditioners from 10 to 13. By 2023, all northern regions will need a SEER 14 for new air conditioning units.

Another benefit to upgrading your old AC unit, too newer units tend to be quieter and more environmentally friendly. And a new unit with dehumidification capabilities can help improve indoor air quality.

AFUE Changes for Furnaces

Furnaces are also subject to minimum efficiency standards. The minimum AFUE rating is 80%, as the Department of Energy set forth. A higher AFUE rating means a more efficient furnace with the greater heat output and lower costs. You can check the unit’s nameplate, which lists the manufacturer, model number, and other important information about the furnace, like the AFUE rating.

The Cost of Replacing Your HVAC System

The cost of replacing your HVAC system will vary depending on several factors, including the size of your home, the type of system you choose, and the efficiency of that system. Over time, you’ll save money on your energy bills.

If you’re considering replacing your HVAC system, now is a good time. Thanks to technology, today’s systems are more efficient than ever. And with utility companies offering rebates and incentives for upgrading to a more efficient system, switching now is a good time.

