3 Things to Know About Platelet-Rich Plasma

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is a form of regenerative therapy, though different than receiving stem cells. PRP uses the patient’s blood to concentrate growth factors promoting healing. The plasma is injected into the area of injury or pain.

PRP is thick organic plasma extracted from your blood.

The drawn blood sample spins at high speed in a centrifuge to separate the plasma protein from the red cells. Since we draw the sample from you, there is no danger of rejection or adverse reaction.

PRP acts as a ‘fertilizer’ in the healing process.

The body’s first response toward a soft tissue injury is to transport platelets to the injured area. PRP contains protein with more than 30 active growth factors. When injected directly into the damaged tissue, it acts as a fertilizer and accelerates the body’s natural healing.

Patients may experience immediate relief but will feel the progression as repair continues. MRI and Ultrasound have confirmed positive results regarding tissue repair and can reduce the need for surgery.

Conditions treated with PRP include:

ACL injuries



Ankle sprains



Back/ neck injuries



Plantar Fasciitis



Joint and muscle tears/ injuries



Ligament sprains



Osteoarthritis of the knee, shoulder, or hip



Pelvic/Sacroiliac joint dysfunction



Rotator cuff tears



Tendinitis/Bursitis



Tennis/Golfers’ elbow



PRP is a quick and easy outpatient procedure with no recovery time needed.

Including preparation and post-injection, the procedure is usually about an hour. There is no need for anesthesia, prolonged recovery, or hospital stay. The injection site may feel a little sore, but other than holding ice on it, most patients resume their routine activities immediately.

The doctor will determine the frequency of PRP treatments upon evaluation and monitoring individual results. Platelet-rich plasma is a promising therapy with few side effects and is showing significant potential to accelerate healing in various orthopedic injuries and conditions.

