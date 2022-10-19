3 Mortgage Solutions in a Rising Interest Rate Environment

The rising interest rate environment we are all struggling with requires smart strategies for securing a mortgage. While rates have risen faster than any time in recent memory, knowing that it is cyclical offers hope for those looking to purchase a new home.

“The key to a successful mortgage experience in a rising interest rate environment is working with products that aren’t rate sensitive,” explained Joe LaGiglia, Senior Mortgage Loan Originator for Oak Leaf Community Mortgage. “While today’s 30-year fixed mortgage rates may not be ideal compared to recent years, it’s important to understand your options, and Oak Leaf has three smart solutions to offer our customers.”

1. Self-Employed Bank Statement Program. Typically, lenders review filed tax returns to determine qualifying income. “At Oak Leaf Community Mortgage, we know there is more to a self-employed person’s situation, and that their tax return might not tell the whole story,” said LaGiglia. “We find ways to help our customers qualify for a mortgage based on their business’s cash flow, not its net income. This commonsense approach allows business owners to qualify for a mortgage while leveraging tax laws.”

2. Buy Now, Sell Later Program. Whether downsizing for retirement, moving for a new job, or upsizing to meet the needs of a growing family, Oak Leaf will help you secure a new mortgage before you’re forced to sell your existing home.

3. Portfolio Non-Traditional Loan Program. This program caters to those who may have credit issues due to a credit event, such as death, divorce, or debt (the 3 Ds of real estate).

“Every time since 1960 that the Fed has had to raise interest rates to fight inflation, that unfortunate period has been followed by historic low interest rates,” said LaGiglia. “It’s important to prepare for that time, and to be set up for the next chapter of your life. If you need a new home today, we offer solutions, support, and planning to help make it happen.”

For more information, please contact:

Joseph LaGiglia

Sr. Mortgage Loan Originator

630-936-3242

JosephL@MyOakLeaf.com

NMLS ID: 703971