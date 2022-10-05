What are Stem Cells?

When knee, hip, back, or shoulder pain starts interfering with your life, it’s time to step into the future of medicine. Chicago Stem Cell Therapy in Frankfort, IL assures patients have access to advanced stem cell treatment options for effective regeneration and pain relief.

Regenerative therapy treatments from umbilical cord tissue or amniotic fluid are the minimally invasive, non-surgical procedures you need for the results you deserve. It strives to treat or prevent injury and disease by naturally repairing, restoring, and regenerating damaged or diseased tissue.

Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that can divide and renew themselves and are essential for living organisms because they can repair damaged tissues, regenerate organs, and produce new cells. When a tissue is damaged from injury or disease, people often seek pain relief by masking or numbing that pain. When properly diagnosed, damaged tissue can be healed by the powerful effects of mesenchymal stem cells which support the development, healing, and regeneration of body tissue.

Preclinical trials suggest that exosomes, from mesenchymal stem cells:

• Reduce inflammation

• Reduce tissue fibrosis Modulate over-active immune cells

• Support blood supply

• Promote cell survival

• Promote connective tissue synthesis

Dr. Zaki Anwar, founder of Chicago Stem Cell Therapy & Pain Management Institute, is hosting free presentations to help you understand regenerative therapy and answer your questions.

