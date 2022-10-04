October is Fire Prevention Month: Here's What You Need to Know

We observe Fire Prevention Month during the second week of October to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of October 9, 1871. This is an important time to focus on safety and ensure that you and your family are aware of the dangers of fire. Educating and talking about fire safety can help prevent tragedy.

Here are a few things you can do to help prevent a fire in your home:

Smoke Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarm, and Fire Extinguisher

Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are crucial to helping give you early warning of a fire or carbon monoxide leak in your home. Test your alarms monthly and ensure everyone in your household knows how to use a fire extinguisher. Remember, having a working smoke alarm significantly increases your chances of surviving a house fire.

Plan and Practice a Home Fire Escape Plan

A home fire escape plan is a home map showing all the exits and how to get out in case of a fire. Everyone in your household should know the procedure and practice it regularly. Hold regular drills with everyone in your family to know what to do if a fire breaks out. That way, everyone knows how to escape from your home if a fire does occur safely.

Clean your Dryer Vent

Lint buildup in dryer vents is a significant fire hazard. Clothes dryers are a frequent cause of residential fires, and lint accumulation is a substantial reason for these fires. Lint accumulates in the vents, restricts airflow, and prevents the dryer from operating correctly. This can lead to overheating, igniting the lint, and fire. To prevent dryer fires, have your dryer cleaned and inspected regularly by a professional.

Following these simple tips can help prevent a fire in your home, having a plan and being prepared can help save lives.

