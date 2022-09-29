Vitrectomy for Floaters

Floaters in your vision can be an annoyance as you age, but for some people, they can signify something more serious. If there are a lot of floating specks that interfere with your vision when you drive or read, one treatment option is vitrectomy surgery, which removes the vitreous gel from your eye.

The vitreous gel is the clear, jelly-like substance that fills the center of the eye. It helps maintain the shape of the eye and provides some nourishment to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. When people age, the vitreous gel may shrink and pull away from the retina. This shrinkage and detachment can sometimes cause floaters.

Vitrectomy surgery is a standard procedure to remove the vitreous gel from the eye and is a component of the surgery when repairing a detached retina or removing a foreign object from the eye.

During vitrectomy surgery, the doctor makes small incisions in the white of the eye and inserts tiny instruments into the eye. They then remove the vitreous gel and replace it with a saline solution, gas, or sterile air. The surgery usually takes about an hour and is done on an outpatient basis, meaning you can go home the same day.

Recovery time can vary depending on what is done and you may experience slight discomfort and blurred vision, but you can return to regular activities within 1-2 weeks. However, most people recover quickly and experience no long-term problems.

This procedure can help restore clear vision, but since it is major surgery that requires anesthesia and carries risks like infection and bleeding, be sure to, discuss all your treatment options with your retina specialist to decide if it is the right choice for you.

