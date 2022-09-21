Should You Send Flowers or a Plant For a Funeral/Memorial Service?

After the loss of a dear relative or friend, many people choose to send a lovely flower arrangement or plant to offer their condolences to the family. Floral arrangements and plants can be personalized and are a beautiful tribute for your loved one.

“Floral arrangements offer several benefits over plants,” explained Ryan Hayducak, owner and Funeral Director for Tezak’s Home to Celebrate Life. “Floral arrangements enhance the overall presentation, making the visitation and service that much more beautiful. Flowers are also the traditional way to extend sympathy toward a family when you are unable to attend the service. In addition, floral arrangements can become keepsakes in the form of dried flowers or rosaries.”

According to Hayducak, the main disadvantage of floral arrangements at a service is the quantity that is typically received. “This is only a problem if the family receives upwards of 15-20 arrangements; they don’t have room for all of them,” he said. “At Tezak’s, we donate unwanted flowers to Trinity Services in New Lenox.” The other disadvantage of cut flowers is that they eventually wilt and don’t last much beyond 10 days.

Plants don’t offer as much color as traditional floral arrangements, but are still a beautiful option. “Plants are much simpler to care for, and with minimal watering will outlast flowers,” added Hayducak. “Plants are neutral, giving families the option of placing them in their home knowing they’ll complement the decor. Some can be transplanted and mulched outdoors to last even longer.”

Families and friends typically select flower colors that their loved one enjoyed, or that go with their religious beliefs. “Whether they are purple, blue, pink, or orange, floral arrangement colors are plentiful,” said Hayducak. “For veteran services, families prefer red, white and blue to resemble our country’s flag and to represent their loved one’s honorable service in the armed forces.”

