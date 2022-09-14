A backed up shower drain can be problematic, often resulting in poor water flow and pooling around your feet while you shower. Sometimes it can even create an unpleasant odor. If you want to try to DIY the issue before calling a plumber, try these 3 methods for fixing a clogged shower drain.

1. Clogs are usually a result of hair and other debris that combine with soap scum and other buildup. One simple fix that can often clear a light clog like this is to use boiling water. Pour the boiling water down the drain in small bursts; the goal is to heat the clog to a high enough temperature that it melts and dissolves on its own.

2. If there is significant physical debris in the base of your shower drain, or if the hair or other particles are deeper down the pipeline, you may need to use a wire hanger to reach in there. Unfold a spare wire coat hanger, leaving a small hook on the end, and snake it through the pipe until you can fish out the clog. Finish with boiling water to wash down any remaining debris.

3. If the clog is particularly stubborn, try making a baking soda and vinegar solution. In a pot or measuring glass, pour a third of a cup of baking soda into a third of a cup of vinegar. Make sure you’re near your shower when you do this - it will start to react as soon as they mix. Once combined, pour down your shower drain, and let it sit for up to an hour, rinsing with hot water from the shower once you’re done. If the clog has a lot of accumulated grime and scum, this mixture should help dissolve it.

If these methods aren't successful, your next step is to ask for assistance from a professional plumber.

