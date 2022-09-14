HVAC- Duct Cleaning

Ductwork isn’t something that most homeowners think about until there’s a problem. The ducts in your home are essential for both comfort and indoor air quality, so it’s crucial to have them cleaned by a professional regularly. This will help keep things running smoothly and ensure that everyone in the family breathes clean air.

The ductwork in your home is the system of pipes and vents that delivers heated or cooled air throughout your home. Over time, the ductwork can become filled with dust, pollen, pet dander, and other airborne contaminants. The build-up affects indoor air quality and can make your HVAC system work harder than it must. That’s why it’s essential to have regular duct cleaning done.

The experts recommend having your ducts cleaned every three to five years. But if you have allergies or asthma, you may need to have them cleaned more often. This is because the quality of the indoor air relies on having clean ducts. If you notice more dust or other airborne contaminants in your home, it is time to call in a professional.

If you don’t clean your ducts, the performance of your heating and cooling system will suffer. The system will have to work harder to move air through the vents, leading to higher energy bills. In some cases, dirty ducts can even cause mechanical problems with your HVAC system.

Regular vent cleaning and pleated filters can also help extend the life of your HVAC system by keeping it free of dust and debris. By following these simple tips, you can keep your ductwork clean and improve the indoor air quality in your home.

Duct cleaning is a difficult task that experienced professionals should only do, and special equipment and training are necessary to do the job correctly.

